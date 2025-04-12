Beverly L. Gensic, 96, of Markle, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday morning, April 9, 2025, at her home.

Bev was a 1946 graduate of Markle High School. She was a travel agent and, with her husband Joe, owned and operated Travel World travel agency in Bluffton and Huntington for many years. She had also worked for Grueninger Travel in Fort Wayne.

Bev was a member of the Markle Church of Christ and had attended the Markle United Brethren and the Warren Church of Christ over the years. She was a member of the PSI IOTA XI sorority and had served as a scout leader in Markle for the Cub Scouts, Brownies and Girls Scouts. Bev loved music and the arts. She played a Picadilly Lady in the “Music Man” in Decatur. She was also in the Sweet Adaline’s Chorus in Bluffton. Bev enjoyed golfing and was a former member of the Parlor City Golf Club. She enjoyed astrology, traveling and exposing her family to the arts. Most of all, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Bev was born on Sept. 26, 1928 in Garrett, Indiana, a daughter of the late Theodore and Ruth (Platt) Warner.

She was united in marriage to Joseph L. Gensic on July 31, 1947 at the Methodist Church Camp at Lake Webster. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2011.

Survivors include two daughters, Debra (Gary) Waldron of Markle and Marcy Gensic of Valley Village, California; a son, Joseph L. (Jane) Gensic II of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, Matthew Waldron, Megan (Trey) Blaydoe, BJ (Kalyn) Gensic and Alison Gensic; and five great-grandchildren, Shepherd, Lydia, Violet, Finn and Gunnar.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Larry Warner.

Visitation will take place from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, April 14, 2025 at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Clark St., Markle, Indiana.

Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the services.

Interment will take place in the St. Johns Cemetery in rural Wells County, Markle.

Memorial contributions can be made out to the Markle Fish and Game Club Park, sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403 Markle, IN 46770.

