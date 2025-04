Betty Lois Eugene, 81, of Montpelier, died on April 27, 2025. She was born on May 13, 1943, in Savanna, Oklahoma. Betty married Alfred F. Eugene 39 years ago in February in St. Louis, Minnesota. They moved to Montpelier 37 years ago.

She will be missed by her husband, sons, Howard Eugene Blount and James Robert Blount, siblings, Dennis Faulkner, Peggy Martin and Donna Faulkner; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Denton Faulkner and Birdie (Oney) Faulkner; children, Keith and Roy A. Blount; and sister, Sue Capper.

There will be no viewing or services.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.