Today’s news: BHMSD looks at bond for HVAC; Poindexter retires from Community Corrections; Commissioners OK economic development agreement; Southern Wells’ Hamilton makes Elks Hoop Shoot Tournament national finals; and more If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here