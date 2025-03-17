Thomas, “TD or Tom” H. Dick, 83, of Liberty Center, passed away Saturday morning, March 15, 2025, surrounded by his loving family at home.

Tom was born on July 24, 1941, in Blackford County, Indiana to Lawrence H. and Mona Irene (Dutro) Dick. He graduated from Roll High School in 1959 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and his master’s degree from Indiana University.

Tom taught high school math and science in the Fort Wayne Community School System for 39 years, retiring in 1999. He also tutored students in the local community for many years after retiring.

A resident of Liberty Center since 1973, Tom was a former Liberty Township Trustee, a past president and officer of the Liberty Center Park Board, and Liberty Center Lions Club, and a retired member of the Indiana Teachers Association. He also attended several local Christian churches in the community with his wife.

Tom enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce with the neighbors. He could be described as a man of few words.

A blind date 66 years ago this very week, lead to Tom and Elsie “Sue” Dick getting married on June 8, 1962, in Hartford City, Indiana.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sue Dick of Liberty Center along with a son, Brett (Rebecca) Dick of Union County, Tennessee. He was proud of his favorite granddaughter, Ashley Turnbull of Bluffton; and favorite grandson, Joshua (Amber) Dick of Poneto; along with 7 great-grandchildren, Reese Turnbull, Khloe Dick, Charlie McNally, Carly Turnbull, Remi Dick, Oaklyn Dick and Savannah Turnbull. He is also survived by a brother, James I. Dick of Jackson Township, Wells County.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Brian H. Dick in 1990.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Joe Hines and Pastor Aaron Westfall will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Tom’s memory to the Liberty Center Community Park Board or The Grace in Mercy Transitional Housing (Women’s Shelter) and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends are welcome to share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.