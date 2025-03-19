Roger H. Eymer, 86, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday morning, March 18, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1939, in Constantine, Michigan to Lester & Dorothy (Gross) Eymer, and was raised by Clarence and Marie Hagen.

Roger graduated from Centreville High School with the class of 1958. He retired as the branch manager of the Allen Couty Co-Op, where he worked for 11 years. He previously worked for Inland Oil as the general manager, United Oil and at Eckman John Deere in Warren. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

On Nov. 21, 1959, in Centreville, Michigan, Roger and Jane Schrader were married. They shared 39 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on June 8, 1998. He later married Evelyn Ann Hirschfeld, who preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2025.

Survivors include his children, Kelly D. Smith of Columbus, Karen (Jeff) Prible of Keystone and Karlene Corle of Roanoke. He was a loving grandpa or “Grandpa Roger” to seven grandchildren, Michael (Kristen) Prible, Matt (Lauren) Prible, Malorie (Dan) Gasper, Maggie Smith, Meghan (Logan) Slusher, Morgan (Jordan) Estrada and Max (Alaina Denney) Corle, along with 12 great-grandchildren.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane; and siblings, Richard Eymer, David Eymer, Shirley Elston, Sharon Chapman, Gloria Grossman, Ardith Vincent, Lester Eymer and Wanda Eymer.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place following visitation at 1 p.m. on Friday, with the Rev. Cindy Osgood officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send condolences online to the family at www.thomarich.com.