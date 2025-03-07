Roger Duane Mertz Jr., 70, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Marion Health-East in Gas City following a short illness.

Roger was born on Sept. 19, 1954, in Bluffton, to Roger D. Mertz Sr. and Betty Margarett (Foreman) Booher. Both parents preceded him in death. He was a 1973 graduate of Southern Wells High School, and was an Army veteran, serving from 1973 to 1976. Roger worked for Sterling Casting in Bluffton and retired from Atlas Foundry Company in Marion. He was a member of Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene in Montpelier. Roger loved his church, enjoyed watching old Westerns, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family.

He is survived by three sisters, Lana (Scott) Zoll of Liberty Center, Brenda S. Barkdull of Bluffton and Jenina Penrod of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and 16 nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pamala Jean Mertz.

Visitation will be held from 2 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the funeral home. The Rev. Steve Rogers will officiate. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Marion National Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard of Bluffton.

Memorials in Roger’s memory can be made to the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Online condolences can be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com