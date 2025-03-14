Rodney “Rod” L. Maller, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, following complications from RSV and Pneumonia in January.

Rod was born in Bluffton on March 13, 1948, to Robert and Gladys (Fiechter) Maller. Both parents preceded him in death. On Feb. 5, 1978, Rod married Patsy “Pat” E. Isch at the Apostolic Christian Church East in Bluffton; she survives.

Rod graduated from Adams Central High School in 1966. After high school, he worked on the family farm before spending a year employed at Incel in Craigville. He furthered his education at Bailey Technical School in St. Louis, Missouri. Rodney’s professional journey started as a mechanic at Glen O. Marsh Ford in Bluffton.

In 1969, Rod was inducted into the U.S. Army, where he completed basic training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He went on to serve as a combat medic in Vietnam, providing care in the field for one year. His time in service deeply impacted him, and he carried those experiences throughout his life. Rod was willing to share difficult stories from Vietnam with others, offering insight and connection to fellow veterans. In May 2024, he had the honor of participating in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., accompanied by his daughter, Elise.

Upon returning home from Vietnam in 1970, Rod worked as a mechanic at Steffen Implement in Bluffton. In 1975, he and his father founded Craigville Diesel Service in Craigville, where his brother, Steve, later also joined as a co-owner. Rod dedicated much of his life to his work as a diesel mechanic and technician, continuing his career until his retirement in 2017. After retiring, Rod worked part-time at Family Ford in Bluffton, where he enjoyed delivering parts to customers and helping support the business.

Rod is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Pat; their daughter, Elise Maller of Fishers; and his five siblings, Larry (Gwen) Maller of Berne, Steve (Cindy) Maller of Bluffton, Barb (Gary) Schwartz of Bluffton, Joe (Denise) Maller of Bluffton and Bob (Kim) Maller of Bluffton.

Rod will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his strong work ethic and his service to both his country and his community. His legacy of hard work and kindness will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Visitation will be from 1 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Brent Kaehr and Kole Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County, with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the United States Army honor guard.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana or the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.