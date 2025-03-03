Rhoda Lynn Rupright, 85, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. She was born in Fort Wayne on June 28, 1939, a daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy Seip.

Rhoda attended the Lutheran School of Nursing and was a Registered nurse for over 41 years. She started the Hamilton Lake Garden club and was able to share her love of gardening. Rhoda was one of the first to be a part of the Ossian EMS team. She enjoyed traveling and spending her winters in Florida and capturing the moment with her passion for photography. Rhoda never missed her grandchildren’s activities.

Rhoda is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roger Rupright; her children, Dan (Brenda) Rupright and Susan (Brian) Naus; grandchildren, Adam (Dana) Rupright, Haley Naus, Jessica (Brad) Powers, and Alivia Naus; great-grandchildren, Elliott Powers and Bailey and Jordyn Rupright; brothers, Doug (Cherie) and Barry (Rose) Seip; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in passing by her brother, Dave Seip.

A memorial service for Rhoda will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777, with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart hospice or Alzheimer’s Association.