By HOLLY GASKILL Southern Wells has hired Justin Littman to lead the high school’s new boys’ soccer team this fall. Justin Littman The board approved the coaching recommendation during its meeting Tuesday evening. The sport was officially added to the fall varsity roster at the district’s February board meeting. Littman, originally from southern Indiana, played…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here