90C01-2503-EU-000015
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
In the Circuit Court of
Wells County, Indiana
In the Matter of the
Unsupervised Estate of
Donley E. Slater, deceased.
Notice is hereby given that Eric Slater was on the 19th day of March, 2025 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Donley E. Slater, deceased, who died on the 8th day of December, 2020.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the Decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 19th day of March, 2025.
Beth Davis
Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court
HARTBURG ROTH GARROTT HALVERSTADT LLP
(Lisa M. Garrott) #24624-64
533 Warren Street, P.O. Box 269
Huntington, Indiana 46750-0269
Telephone: (260) 356-4100
nb 3/28, 4/4
hspaxlp