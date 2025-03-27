ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

MERIDIAN ROAD HMA

OVERLAY

WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

Sealed proposals will be received by the Wells County Board of Commissioners, Owner, at Wells County Highway Office at 828 E 200 S, Bluffton, IN 46714, until 1:00 pm local time, on Monday April 14, 2025. The bids may be mailed in or hand delivered. All bids will then be publicly opened and read aloud immediately following the deadline. Any bids received later than the above time will be returned unopened.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: Work for which proposals are to be received is for the asphalt overlay of Meridian Road in Wells County. The work consists of profile milling the existing roadway surface, two-foot aggregate shoulders, pavement markings, and various appurtenances as described. Final work will be to tie all surfaces and roadway features including mailbox turnouts and driveways into the roadway.

BID DOCUMENTS: An electronic pdf version of the plans and specifications are available at no cost upon request from VS Engineering, contact Landon Geiger, P.E., at lgeiger@vsengineering.com. Any potential changes or addenda will be issued to all parties on the plan holder list maintained by VS Engineering.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on Bid Forms and in the order as identified and contained in the Contract Documents obtainable from the offices as stated above. Each bid shall be accompanied by a completely filled out Form No. 96 (latest revision) and acceptable Bid Security. Any bid not accompanied by the above-required items shall be deemed to be a nonresponsive bid.

No Bidder may withdraw his proposal within a period of 60 days following the date set for the receiving of bids. The Owner reserves the right to retain any and all bids for a period of not more than 60 days and said bid shall remain in full force and effect during said time. The Owner further reserves the right to waive informalities and to award the Contract to any Bidder all to the advantage of the Wells County or to reject all bids.

BID SECURITY: Each bid shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check made payable to the Wells County Board of Commissioners or an acceptable bid bond in the amount equal to 5% of the total bid price executed by an incorporated surety company in good standing and qualified to do business in the State of Indiana and whose name appears on the current Treasury Department Circular 570.

BONDS: A Performance Bond and Payment Bond each in the amount of 100% of the Contract price will be required from the Contractor to whom the work is awarded.

INDIANA REQUIREMENTS: Standard Questionnaire Form 96 (latest revision), completely filled out and signed, including attachment of Contractor’s Financial Statement as stipulated in Section III.

FOR THE BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

By: Nate Whitacre

Wells County Engineer

Attest:

By: Lisa McCormick,

County Auditor

Date:

