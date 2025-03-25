STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO.

90C01-2503-MI-000002

IN RE THE MATTER OF: )

ELIAS JON BENNETT, )

minor child; )

By Next Friend, )

Alexia Lauren Norris, Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, Alexia Lauren Norris, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name of Minor on March 11, 2025 to change the name of Elias Jon Bennett to Elias Jon Norris.

The Petition is scheduled for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court on May 21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date.

March 19, 2025

Date

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit

and Superior Court

