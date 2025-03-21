Public Notice

In accordance with the requirements of 40 C.F.R 403.8(f)(2)(vii), Section 3.9 of Resolution No. CWA 2 2011, and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit IN0022411, City of Bluffton WWTP hereby publishes the list of Industrial users of the Bluffton sewer system that were found in significant non-compliance with federal, state, and/or local pretreatment regulations during the calendar year 2024 (January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024).

The following industrial users were issued a notification of violation for noncompliance with requirements. The companies implemented corrective measures to address the noncompliance with no further enforcement action required. The requirement(s) for which the companies were significant noncompliance is listed for each industrial user.

Pretzels/Hershey Inc BOD5 (Daily and Monthly Limits)

UTZ Inc Fats, Oil, Grease (FOG) (Daily and Monthly Limits)

Tony Fey, Plant Department Head

City Of Bluffton WWTP

(260)824-5430

nb 3/21

hspaxlp