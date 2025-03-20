NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 8th day of April 2025, to consider the following additional appropriations more than the budget for the current year.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
Director
(1000-10104-000-9602) $18,888.00
Machinery/Equipment
(1000-40102-000-9602) $10,000
HEALTH – 93.069 PHEP COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT
Grant Administrator
(8102-10215-000-0000) $5,000.00
Supplies
(8102-20207-000-0000) $18,000.00
Travel, Lodging & Conf Fees
(8102-30400-000-0000) $400.00
Storage
(8102-37301-000-0000) $1,600.00
HIGHWAY – CCMG 2024-02 BRIDGE 65
CCMG 2024 – 02 BRIDGE 65
(9125-40729-000-0000) $612,161.00
