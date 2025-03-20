NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 8th day of April 2025, to consider the following additional appropriations more than the budget for the current year.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Director

(1000-10104-000-9602) $18,888.00

Machinery/Equipment

(1000-40102-000-9602) $10,000

HEALTH – 93.069 PHEP COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT

Grant Administrator

(8102-10215-000-0000) $5,000.00

Supplies

(8102-20207-000-0000) $18,000.00

Travel, Lodging & Conf Fees

(8102-30400-000-0000) $400.00

Storage

(8102-37301-000-0000) $1,600.00

HIGHWAY – CCMG 2024-02 BRIDGE 65

CCMG 2024 – 02 BRIDGE 65

(9125-40729-000-0000) $612,161.00

oj, nb 3/20

hspaxlp