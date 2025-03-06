Tab Rate Chart for the year 2024 Payable 2025
Notice is hereby given that the Tax Duplicates for the Taxing Units of Wells County, for the year 2024 payable 2025, are now in the hands of the Wells County Auditor, who is ready to receive the Taxes charged thereon.
The following table shows the rate of taxation on each $100.00 of Taxable Real Estate, Personal Property and Mobile Homes. The first installment will be delinquent after May 12, 2025.
Second installment will be delinquent after November 10, 2025. Lisa McCormick, Auditor, Auditor of Wells County.
90 001 90 002 90 003 90 004 90 005 90 006 90 007 90 008 90 009 90 010 90 011 90 012 90 013 90 014 90 015 90 016 90 017 90 018 90 019 90 020 90 021 90 022
Chester Poneto – Harrison Bluffton- Poneto – Vera Cruz Jackson Jefferson Ossian Lancaster Bluffton City – Bluffton City – Liberty Poneto – Nottingham Rockcreek Markle – Uniondale – Union Markle – Uniondale – Zanesville
Fund Fund Name Chester Harrison Harrison Lancaster NW Lancaster – BH Liberty Rockcreek Rockcreek Union Union
61 County Rainy Day
101 Wells County General 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510
124 20015 Reassessment 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119
702 Highway
706 Local Road & Street
790 County Cum Bridge 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250
801 Health 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063
2003 County 4-H 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029
2391 County Cum Capital 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333
Development
90 1 Total COUNTY 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304
61 Township Rainy Day
101 Township General 0.0023 0.0023 0.0053 0.0053 0.0041 0.0155 0.0155 00.0155 0.0057 0.0057 0.0057 0.0057
840 Township Assistance 0.0084 0.0084 0.0097 0.0097 0.0097 0.0017 0.0018 0.0018 0.0018 0.0018 1111 Township Fire 0.0054 0.0478 0.0173 0.0108 0.0036 0.0052
1181 Township Fire Bldg Debt
1182 TWP Fire Equipment 0.0169 0.0085 0.0141 0.0141
Debt
1190 TWP Cum Fire 0.0200 0.0007 0.0118 0.0166 0.0123 0.0119
90 2 Total TOWNSHIP 0.0200 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0054 0.0754 0.0107 0.0097 0.0097 0.0097 0.0344 0.0053 0.0417 0.0455 0.0155 0.0155 0.0387 0.0075 0.0075 0.0075
61 CORP Rainy Day
101 Corp General 0.5878 0.1362 0.5878 0.1437 0.1009 0.1362 0.1362 0.5878 0.9614 0.2539 0.9614 0.2539 0.0621
342 CORP Police Pension
706 CORP Road & Street
708 CORP Motor Vehicle 0.1187 0.1166 0.1187 0.1187
Highway
1108 Municipal Fire 0.1556
1191 CORP Cum Fire Special 0.0167
1301 CORP Park & Recreation 0.1219 0.1219 0.1219
1303 CORP Park 0.0210 0.0210
2379 CORP Cum Cap IMP
2391 CORP Cum Cap Dev 0.0500 0.0456 0.0500 0.0500 0.0206 0.0289 0.0206 0.0289 0.0500
8704 Spd Fire Territory Gen 0.1701 0.1701 0.1701 0.1701 0.1701 Post22
8792 SPC Fire Terr Eq Repl 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333
Post 22
90 3 Total CITY/TOWN 0.0000 0.5878 0.2034 0.6302 0.5878 0.1437 0.0000 0.0210 0.3008 0.2034 0.6302 0.6302 0.0000 0.5878 0.0000 0.0000 0.9820 0.2828 0.0000 0.9820 0.2828 0.2677
22 REF SCH POST 09 0.1146 0.1146 0.1146 0.1146 0.1146 0.1146
61 School Rainy Day
180 School Debt Service 0.2342 0.2342 0.4879 0.4879 0.4879 0.4879 0.2342 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4879 0.2342 0.2342 0.2342 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290
287 Referendum Debt 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665
Post 09
3101 EDUCATION, School
District
3300 OPERATIONS, School 0.3685 0.3685 0.4325 0.4325 0.4325 0.4325 0.3685 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4325 0.3685 0.3685 0.3685 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012
district
90 4 Total SCHOOL 0.7173 0.7173 0.9204 0.9204 0.9204 0.9204 0.7173 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.9204 0.7173 0.7173 0.7173 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967
61 Library Rainy Day
101 Library General 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.2035 0.0452 0.0452 0.2035 0.0452 0.0452
180 Library Debt Service 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139
2011 LIRF
90 5 Total LIBRARY 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.2035 0.0591 0.0591 0.2035 0.0591 0.0591
8210 Special Solid Waste 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060
Management
90 6 Total SPECIAL UNIT 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060
301-ROCKCREEK 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146
CONS.
90 7 Total CONSERVANCY 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0000 0.0146 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000
Total Tax Rates (Less 1.0328 1.6006 1.4193 1.8461 1.8037 1.3596 1.0182 1.2886 1.5037 1.4053 1.8321 1.8558 1.0472 1.6059 1.0545 1.2377 2.3341 1.4905 1.2309 2.3261 1.4825 1.4674
Conservancy)
Lisa McCormick, Auditor
