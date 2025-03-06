NOTICE OF HEARING FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS 2/28/2025

Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 18th day of March, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comments on the petition(s) listed below.

1. Request of Skip D & Rose M Edwards, 1482 E 350 N, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the side yard setback from 20’ to 8’ for a barn addition.

Common Location: The subject property is located along 1482 E 350 N, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 2.3 acres in the SW/4 17-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 28th day of February, 2025

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 3/6

hspaxlp