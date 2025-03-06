NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
ESTATE NO.
90C01-2502-EU-000008
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
Notice is hereby given that KURTIS L. WAUGH, was on the 18th day of February, 2025, appointed as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF RICKY D. GODSEY, deceased, who died on the 9th day of February, 2025. The estate will be administered without Court supervision. All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
DATED THIS 18 DAY OF February, 2025.
Beth Davis
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT FOR WELLS
COUNTY, INDIANA
Timothy E. Baker
Attorney No. 2534-01
DeVOSS, BAKER, AINSWORTH & RAZO
A Professional Corporation
147 S. Second Street
P.O. Box 30
Decatur, IN 46733
Telephone: (260) 724-2129
nb 2/27, 3/6
