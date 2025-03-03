NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BE IT KNOWN THAT on the 19th day of March, 2025, not earlier than 7:00 p.m. and at such time as the matter is reached on the agenda, the Town Council for the Town of Markle, Indiana (“Council”) shall conduct a public hearing on Sortera Technologies, Inc.’s (“Applicant”) requested waiver for certain non-compliance pursuant to Indiana Code 6-1.1-12.1-11.3 in the form of proposed Resolution 2025-2. All persons interested are asked to attend and be heard or otherwise submit information. Said hearing shall be held in the Markle Town Hall, 154 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770. After said hearing Council may take final action with regard to the proposed Resolution and may consider and act upon Applicant’s completed Form SB-1/PP. The proposed Resolution and Applicant’s Form SB-1/PP are available for review and copying at the office of the Town Clerk-Treasurer during normal business hours.

Stephenie Hensley,

Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Markle

154 E. Morse Street

Markle, Indiana 46770

