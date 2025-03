INCIDENTS City: Wednesday, 4:09 p.m., 200 block of West Cherry Street. Road rage incident. Wednesday, 5:14 p.m., S.R. 124 and 450 E. Driver cited for speeding. Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., Pizza King, 114 W Water St. Report of subject in parking lot acting strange. Subject advised he was getting an application but changed mind. Wednesday, 11:59…

