INCIDENTS City: Wednesday, 4:51 p.m., Pizza Hut, 632 N Main St. Vehicle struck pole. Wednesday, 10:11 p.m., 30 block of Pine Grove Court. Civil dispute regarding one party witholding personal documents from the other. Wednesday, 10:20 p.m., 300 block of East Arnold Street. Report of verbal domestic dispute. Wednesday, 10:33 p.m., 400 block of Bittersweet…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here