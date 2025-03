INCIDENTS City: Thursday, 2:19 p.m., 1000 block of Bell Brook Boulevard. Report of fraud. Thursday, 6:17 p.m., 80 block of Sunset Drive. Report of fraud. Thursday, 6:51 p.m., 1000 block of West Cherry Street. Report of vehicle-theft. Thursday, 9:34 p.m., 600 block of West Arnold Street. Caller’s neighbor leaves dog out barking all night. Requested…

