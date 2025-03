INCIDENTS City: Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., WEG, 1250 S Wayne St; Two-vehicle crash. Tuesday, 4:04 p.m., Auto Doctor, 1150 N Main St. Report of scrap stolen from business. Tuesday, 6:09 p.m., Wabash and Johnson Streets. Driver cited for disregarding lighted signal. Tuesday, 7:24 p.m., 1000 block of Sunnyglenn Court. Caller has safety concerns about hole in…

