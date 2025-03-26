Peggy Sue Clark passed away on March 25, 2025, at the age of 92.

Peggy was born Oct. 2, 1932, to the late Lowell and Verda Maddock of Warren. On March 26, 1960, she married Robert “Bob” Clark, where they farmed on the east side of Warren for many years; he preceded her April 4, 1986.

Surviving are three sons, Keith Clark and Brian Clark of Warren and Terry (Julie) Clark of Mishawaka; three grand-

children; and two great-grandsons. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

on March 29, 2025, at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel. A service will begin at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Gerald More- land officiating. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery in rural Wells County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown al Home in

Warren, Indiana.