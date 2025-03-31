Paul C. Henderson, 65, of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, March 28, 2025, at his residence, surrounded by family and friends.

Paul was born in Bluffton on Feb. 2, 1960, to Paul Henderson Jr. and Patricia (Carr) Henderson. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Stacia L. Knight at Park Church in Bluffton on July 2, 1994; she survives.

A 1978 graduate of Bluffton High School, Paul worked as a welder/fabricator for several local businesses for many years, and most recently had worked for B.R.C. Rubber and Plastics for the past nine years. He was a member of the Bluffton Elks Lodge 796 and a member of the Brok’n Axoles Car Club.

Paul enjoyed building and working on things in his garage, especially working on his race car. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and music, and loved dancing with his wife on their patio. He will be remembered for his love for all holidays, which gave him a reason to spend time with his family and cook large family dinners.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by a son, Michael P. (Kaitlin) Henderson of Bluffton; two daughters, Stephanie C. (Brian) Mounsey of Uniondale and Jennifer R. (Derick) Marshall of Bluffton; a sister, Dorrena “Sue” Henderson of Fort Wayne; and seven grandchildren, Austin Mounsey (Kirsten Patterson), Coltin Mounsey (Dharma Cope), Ashtin Mounsey, Christian Marshall, Melanie Marshall, Addison Marshall and Nolan Henderson.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by an Elks Memorial Service at 8:00 p.m. Services will be held on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Steve Surbaugh and Zach Bedwell will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation or the Brok’n Axoles “Cruisin’ for Christmas fund,” payable to Brok’n Axoles Car Club.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.