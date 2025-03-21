Nathaniel “Nat” Thomas Leamon, 44, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday, March 15, 2025. He was born July 2, 1980, in Fort Wayne. Wrestling and Indiana University Sports has lost their biggest fan.

Surviving Nat are his mother and step father, Fayellen (Phil) Stein of Ossian; sisters, Angie (Greg) Mishler of Ossian and Abby (Bill) Roughia of Fort Wayne; nieces and nephews, Greyson Mishler, Sydney (Jayden) Maggert, Grant Mishler, Molly Mishler, Ian Roughia, Maggy Houtz and Wayne Houtz; and step sisters, Lisa (Scotty) Lee and Lauri (Ernie) Gammon, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Nat was preceded in death by his father, Kerry Thomas Leamon, and nephew, Owen Roughia.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 24, 2025, at Markle Church of Christ, 455 East Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation for Nat will also be held from 2 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Elzey Patterson Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777.

Contributions in Nat’s memory may be made to Markle Church of Christ and Bi-County Services. Visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.