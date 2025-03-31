Nathaniel “Nathan” C. Moorefield, 36, of Huntington, passed away Sunday afternoon, Mar. 23, 2025.

Nathan was born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 4, 1988. He is survived by his father, Curtis E. Moorefield of Eustis, Florida; along with his mother and stepfather, Laura L. and Craig Weaver of Winchester.

In addition to his parents, Nathan is survived by two daughters, Cora Moorefield of Kokomo and Natalie Moorefield of Fort Wayne; his twin brother, Justin Moorefield of Fort Wayne; and sister, Alecia Moorefield of Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from noon until 2:30 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

