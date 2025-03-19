Mark A. Batterbee, 90, of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, March 17, 2025 at Christian Care Retirement Community. Mark was born in Antrim County, Michigan on March 22, 1934 to Harry and Celestia (Warden) Batterbee.

Mark was a loving husband to Shirley (Hulliberger) Batterbee for 36 years, and raised seven children with her before losing her to cancer in 1990. Mark later married Betty (Woolet) Batterbee in 1991, and lost her to cancer in 2013.

Mark served as a minister in the Missionary Church Denomination for over 30 years, while also occasionally teaching history at local schools. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and Michigan State Basketball fan. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, who will be dearly missed. After being diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, and lovingly cared for by his family, he went to heaven to join those who have gone before, to eternally praise his Lord and Savior.

Survivors include five daughters, Deborah (Dan) Raney, Kay (Gary) Aupperle, Pamela (Vincent) Winn, Phyllis (Wallace) Hull and Mary (Todd) Granger; a son, Mark (Tiffany) Batterbee; 25 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a loving stepfamily of four children, Ted (Cindy) Woolet, Steven (Melodie) Woolet, Susan (Terry) Neumayer and Cyd Woolet; along with 29 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, his wife and his second wife, Mark was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Seeker, along with his 10 brothers and sisters.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sonja DeHoff, who for the last several years has been a special friend to Mark. She has been loved by all of the family and has been a wonderful and faithful support to Mark.

Over the years, Mark has won many hearts and affected many lives for eternity. His loved ones take comfort in knowing they will be reunited again in heaven someday.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. A private family burial will take place at a later date at the Hillcrest Memorial Park in Jackson, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missionary Church Missions “World Partners” P.O. Box 9127 Fort Wayne, IN 46899-9127.

