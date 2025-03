EMA gets $24K grant Wells County’s Emergency Management Agency will receive a $24,304 grant for updates to its mitigation plan, Director John Petro reported. The amount comes from a state FEMA grant, which required the county match at $8,128.60. The commissioners unanimously approved the appropriation. Residents frustrated with road conversion block David Dickes and Nicole Rider,…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here