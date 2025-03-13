Jeffrey W. Schorey, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday morning, March 10, 2025, at his residence.

Jeff was born on Feb. 27, 1959, in Bluffton to Richard & Joan (Lydy) Schorey. He attended Norwell High School and worked for many years as a welder at Omni Source in Fort Wayne. He was talented working with his hands and enjoyed working as a handyman most of his life. He was the kind of guy who would drop everything to help anyone. Jeff enjoyed working outdoors in his garden and loved animals, especially his German Shepherd, Sam.

He leaves behind many family members and friends to cherish his memory.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lisa Schorey; brother, Richard Schorey; and sister-in-law, Elaine Schorey.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends are invited to come casual and enjoy sharing stories and memories of Jeff.

Memorials may be made in Jeff’s memory to Humane Fort Wayne and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.