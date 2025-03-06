Jeffrey “Jeff” L. Holloway, 68, of Huntington and a longtime Poneto resident, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Parkview Huntington Hospital.

Jeff was born on Sept. 27, 1956, in Wells County to Joe D. and Martha Ferne (Starr) Holloway. He graduated from Southern Wells High School. He worked for Kitco, Wayne Metals and Peyton’s Northern. Jeff enjoyed shooting guns, riding motorcycles and horses, gardening, bird watching, photography and fishing.

Jeff is survived by his children, Courtnie L. Holloway of Wabash and Kyle Hendricks of Monroeville, along with four grandchildren, Gabriel Law, Allison Law, Austin Law and Charlotte Smith. He will be remembered by his siblings, Sally Jo Tinkel of Bluffton, Dan (Rose) Anderson of Bluffton, Jerri (Don) Lehman of Craigville, Jon (Carla) Holloway of Angola, Jody (Jodi) Holloway of Bluffton and Jay (Marie) Holloway of Cody, Wyoming, and a brother-in-law, Eric “Rick” Jarrett of Liberty Center. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and his loyal companion Joe, a Patterdale Terrier.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Sara Jane Jarrett, Jack Holloway, Jenelle Webb, Jill Ellenberger and Steven Jim Holloway.

As Jeff requested, a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Jeff’s memory to Fisher House Foundation and directed through the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.