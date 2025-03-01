Gloria “Jean” (Reber) Betz, 76, of Bluffton, lost her battle with brain cancer, a battle which she had fought since November of 2023.

Jean was born in Wells County on Sept. 12, 1948, to Donald E. and Emma V. (Siders) Reber. Both parents preceded her in death.

Jean was a 1967 graduate of Bluffton High School, and worked various jobs including Magnavox in Fort Wayne, Bill’s Palace in Fort Wayne, Community and Family Services in Wells County, and Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton. She enjoyed playing solitaire, shopping, volunteering for the food pantry at the Bluffton Church of God, but above all else she enjoyed spending time with her grandson and great-granddaughter.

Survivors include a daughter, Holly J. Betz of Yoder; a grandson, Dillon J. Betz of Fort Wayne; a great-granddaughter, Avryanna J.J. Betz of Fort Wayne; a sister, Kathy Sue Kraner of Bluffton; and a brother, Ray D. (Kandy) Reber of Liberty Center.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Carol A. Stultz

A private family burial will be held at a later date at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com