Evelyn A. Markley died at the age of 101 on Feb. 9, 2025, at Brooke Knoll Village in Avon.

Evelyn was born in Bluffton on Sept. 21, 1923. She married Daniel Markley on Oct. 16, 1943.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Richard (Becky) Markley of Indianapolis, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Blanche (Hutchison) Richwine; son, Thomas (Nancy) Markley; and siblings, Joe Richwine, Robert Richwine, Max Richwine and Maralene Barnes.

Family and friends my gather to share and remember 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Zack Ruble officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.