Dorothy J. Cuellar, 91, passed away Sunday morning, March 9, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Dorothy was born in Taylor, Texas, to Alberto Alvarado and Sofia (Sanchez), both parents preceded her in death. Dorothy married Jesse H. Cuellar in Van Wert, Ohio, on April 26, 1958, he preceded her in death on May 11, 1993.

Survivors include two children, Richard G. Cuellar of Ossian, and Linda R. Cuellar of Des Plaine, Illinois; two grandchildren; two brothers, John (Carol) Alvarado of North Brook, Illinois, and Ray (Mary) Alvarado of Indianapolis.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death a son, Jesse Julian Cuellar (2016); three brothers, Pete, Paul and Joe Cuellar; and four sisters, Carman Jacobs, Lupe Chavarria, Mary Hernandez and Patsy Mock.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church 14623 Bluffton Road Yoder, IN. Monsignor Bruce Piechocki will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

