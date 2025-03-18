Chloie M. (Williams) Braun, 27, passed away Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, following a short illness.

Chloie was born in Bluffton on July 15, 1997, to Robert “Rob” D. and Amy A. (Smith) Williams, both parents survive in Ossian. She married Brock R. Braun in Auburn on May 20, 2023, he survives in New Haven. Chloie was a 2015 graduate of Norwell High School; she graduated from Purdue University in Fort Wayne in 2019 and Ball State University in 2021. She worked at Adams Memorial Hospital as a Speech Language Pathologist. Chloie was a member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton.

She enjoyed spending time at the lakes with family, spending time with her dog “Hoosier”, and vacationing in Florida with family. Chloie was a selfless person in life, and upon her death, she became an Organ Donor, giving others the gift of life.

Survivors include her parents, her loving husband, a daughter; Ruthie Mae Braun; a sister, Addie (Trenton) Kern of Huntington; two brothers, Kreigh (Eliza) Williams of Fort Wayne and Trey (Jori) Williams of Ossian, mother and father-in-law, Robert “Skeeter” and Annie M. Braun of Decatur; grandparents, Mary E. Smith of Poneto, Cindy A. Williams of Ossian, Bob and Pat Braun of Decatur, 11 nieces and nephews, and several aunts and uncles.

Chloie was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert A. Williams Jr., Robert L. Smith, Victor and Irene Hamrick.

Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, at Hope Missionary Church, 429 E. Dustman Rd. in Bluffton, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian, with Pastor Geoff Cocanower officiating.

Memorials in Chloie’s memory can be made to Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton.

