Brent A. Mechling, 55, passed away Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Brent was born in Bluffton on Aug. 31, 1969, to Thomas L. and Becky S. (Monnot) Mechling, both parents survive. He attended Southern Wells High School with the class of 1987. Brent was an auto mechanic and worked for TGM as a machine operator and Fishers Garage Doors in Bluffton. He enjoyed riding horses, 4-H Club, attending the Bluffton Street Fair and deer hunting.

He is survived by his father, Thomas L. and (Carolyn) Mechling of Bluffton; his mother, Becky S. and (Denny) Satterfield of Uniondale; a son, Brant Mechling of Pennville; two daughters, Macey Mechling of Bluffton and Maddy Mechling of Montpelier; 11 grandchildren, Addilynn, Brantley, Blaine, Aubri, Amelia, Brysen, Brylen, Chanler, Charles, Colsyn and Hadlee; three sisters, LeAnn Hoefer of Springfield, Ohio, Heidi (Rob) Peters of Decatur and Misty (Matt) Wellman of Bluffton; and one brother, Brandon (Natasha) Mechling of Bluffton.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday immediately following visitation. Burial will take place at the Stahl Cemetery in Wells County, Indiana. Pastor Taylor Thompson will officiate.

Memorials can be made to the family in care of the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, Bluffton, Indiana.

