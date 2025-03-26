Bonnie Lou Worden, 93,

peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community. She was born in Bluffton on Aug. 8, 1931, to Homer and Lucille (Gehrett) Huss.

Bonnie attended Lancaster School, where she graduated in 1949. On Jan. 27, 1951,

she married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob”

Worden. They were married 66 years before his passing in 2017.

As a teenager, Bonnie worked at Zoll’s Log Cabin Station and RSM Studio in Bluffton. Her expertise was as a homemaker with her gardening, canning, cooking, sewing and child rearing skills. As well, Bonnie was the bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Worden Construction, for 27 years and a Title I Reading instructor at Lancaster Elementary School from 1983-1996. Bonnie was a member of Bluffton First United Methodist Church.

Bob and Bonnie were blessed with five children, Michael Worden of Brownsburg, Indiana, Gary (Terri) Worden of Brownsburg, Doug (Jill) Worden of Mooresville, Indiana, Kathy (Mike) Nahrwold of Coldwater, Michigan,

and Neal (fiancé Michelle) Worden of Fort Wayne. They have 10 grandchildren, Nick Worden, Kay Yoder, Brandi Piceck, Marci Yoder, Brian Nahrwold, Sara Fowler, Adam Nahrwold, Rachel Worden, Hannah Worden and Sophia Worden, along with 17 great- grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Collen (Alfred) Pearson,

brother Vaughn Huss and a daughter-in- law, Ronda Worden.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Bluffton First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ed Fisher presiding. Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Bluffton First United Methodist Church or Christian Care Retirement Community.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences w family at www.

thomarich.com.