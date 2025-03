The Bluffton City Gym’s 5th-8th grade boys’ basketball tournament championship game has been moved. The game will now be played at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 12. The semifinal game will still be played at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, March 10. The public can attend the event and is encouraged to by director Barry…

