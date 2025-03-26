Beverly Niblick, 92, passed away March 22, 2025, at Chris- tian Care Retirement Commu- nity in Bluffton.

She was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Bluffton, to John E. and Marie (Barton) Smith. She graduated from P.A. Allen High School in 1950. Beverly mar- ried James F. Niblick on June 17, 1950, in Wabash.

Beverly was employed by Montgomery Ward and Lewis

Captain (Surveyor) before moving to North Carolina to be with her husband. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune with the U.S. Marine Corps. They made North Carolina their family home, raising three children. Jim (Gunny) finished his career in the Marine Corps after 23.5 years active duty and 6.5 years in the reserves. They returned to Bluffton in 1979, where she was the manager of Capri Meadows until 1981 and Hampshire Court Apartments until retiring in 1986. Beverly enjoyed reading, word puzzles, drawing, traveling and spending time with her family.

Beverly and James (Gunny) were the parents of three children, Kathy Ann Nib- lick (Ronald Garner), Cindy Lou Niblick (William Priester) and Steven James Nib- lick (Katherine Taylor).

She is survived by a daughter, Cindy

(William E.) Priester of Bluff- ton; daughter-in-law, Katherine (Taylor-Niblick) Padgett; seven grandchildren, Amy M. (Pries- ter) Griham, Jeffrey S. Priester, Cassandra (Smith) Priester, Ronald Garner, Carrie Niblick, Heather (Niblick) Connell and Steven Niblick II; nine great- grandchildren: Arthur Griham, Avery Griham, Olivia Priester, Emily Priester, Samuel Garner, Benjamin Garner, Abigail Gar-

ner, Elizabeth Garner, Whitney Garner and Maggie Connell; and one great-great- grandchild, Aries Griham.

She is preceded in death by her par- ents; husband, James (Gunny); two brothers, Hershel and John E. Smith; a sister, Nora Ritchart; a son, Steven James Niblick; a daughter, Kathy Ann (Niblick) Garner; and a son-in-law, Ron- ald D. Garner.

Per Beverly’s wishes, there are no pub- lic services planned at this time. A private family burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Goodwin – Cale

& Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials in Beverly’s memory can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

