William “Bill” Nichter, 71, passed away from brain cancer on Feb. 20, 2025. He was born in Fort Wayne, but grew up in Bluffton.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home-Cedar Canyons, 1986 W. Cedar Canyons Rd., Huntertown, IN. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. There will be a mass following at 12:30 p.m. at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery, also in Fort Wayne.

In lieu of flowers, he requests that Masses be purchased and said for the repose of his soul.

Online condolences may be left at www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.