By JONATHAN SNYDER Future work on Hunter Road and South Indiana Street will be performed by Wayne Asphalt, with their bid approved by the Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday. Wayne Asphalt’s bid was $81,471 under the estimate provided by USI Engineering. Hunter Rd. will see work from Lamar St. to Dustman Rd….

