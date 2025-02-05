V. Sue Sharpe, 82, passed away at 11:55 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Sue was born in Wabash on May 15, 1942, to James “Nute” and Sylvia (Rush) Leist; both parents preceded her in death. Sue was a lifelong resident of Poneto. She married the love of her life, Jack E. Sharpe, shortly after graduating from Liberty Center High School. They enjoyed 48 years together before Jack’s death in 2007. Sue enjoyed working in her yard, canning, playing cards and her family. Sue was an avid genealogist and historian, compiling volumes of family history with her sister Carolyn. She was also instrumental in researching and publishing a book on the history of Poneto along with several Poneto residents.

She is survived by a daughter, Andrea Meyers of Huntertown; two sisters, Carolyn (Ron) Matthews of Muskegon, Michigan, and E. Jane (Lester) Ross of Decatur; along with nieces and nephews. Sue was loved by many in and around Poneto.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jack, and a brother, Fred Hart.

Visitation will be held on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Andrew Lyons of Decatur Baptist Church will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Stahl Cemetery, Reiffsburg, Indiana.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Poneto Volunteer Fire Department.

