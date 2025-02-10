Tammi K. Evans (Williams), a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and devoted caregiver passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2025. Born May 6, 1965, Tammi was the proud mother of five children: Nate (Jessica), Nichole (Jeremiah), Taryn (Bryan), Trisha (Mitchelle) and Stevie (Kelsey).

Tammi’s legacy of love, laughter, and resilience continues through her grandchildren, who brought her boundless joy: Ryleigh, Lyrik, Aiden, Logan, Nevaeh, Trevyn, Barrett, Erin, Sarah, Addilynn, Eli, Chance and Renleigh.

Her nurturing nature extended beyond her own family, as she had an incredible ability to make others feel like part of her extended family. Her laugh, infectious smile, and opinionated spirit will forever be remembered by all who knew her.

Tammi was known for her compassion for others. Whether through serving as a caregiver for people with disabilities or with thoughtful conversations with friends and family, Tammi had a gift for making others feel seen, heard, and valued.

Tammi is survived by her five children; 13 grandchildren; siblings; lifelong friends; and a host of extended family who will forever carry her memory with love and gratitude.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom Williams and Janet Thomas; and former partner Doug Evans.

A private family gathering will be held to honor Tammi, as per her wishes, no public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bi-County Services, Inc and can be sent to the funeral home.

Rest easy mom. Your love and the sound of your laugh will never be forgotten.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.