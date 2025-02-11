Ronald D. Cook, 67, of Montpelier, passed away Feb. 8, 2025, following an auto accident.

He was born on July 20, 1957, in Decatur. He married Juli (Burleson) Cook on Oct. 22, 1982 in Montpelier.

Ron is survived by his wife, Juli (Burleson) Cook of Montpelier; son, Robert W. Cook of Montpelier; one grandchild; and siblings, Rick Cook of Petroleum, Rock (Joann) Cook of Michigan, Renee Cook of Hartford City, and Rolella Cook, Robin Cook and Rachel (Tim) Sills of Dunkirk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard H. Cook and Joyce (Myers) Cook; two grandchildren; and brother, Randall Cook.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Feb. 14, 2025, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.