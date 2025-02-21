Robin Rene’ (Edwards) Phillips, 66, of Markle, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 7, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Robin was a 1976 graduate of Homestead High School, graduating from Huntington College in 1980. Robin began her career in the restaurant business at 12-years-old, working at the Gateway Inn in Markle shortly before the family moved to Zanesville in 1973. After graduating from college Robin was hired as manager of Richard’s Restaurant in Huntington and held that position for 16 years. She then went to work for McMahon Engineers, for two years, during the construction of Zanesville’s sewer system. In the process of planning a new restaurant in Zanesville, word came to her of the availability of the Davis Restaurant in Markle. In March of 1996 she purchased Davis Restaurant and scrapped the plans for Zanesville. After many years she sold the restaurant and went back to Richard’s Restaurant in Huntington until they closed. She then retired. Robin had no children of her own but loved to spoil her nieces and nephews, and the little ones that came into the restaurant. Robin enjoyed antiques and collectibles. She loved going to auctions and buying, fixing up and selling houses.

Robin was born on Aug. 17, 1958, in Bluffton, the daughter of Kenneth W. and Melba L. (McBride) Edwards.

Survivors include her mother, Melba L. Edwards of Zanesville; two sisters, Pollyanna (Fred) Wymer of Markle and Jenny (Rick) Nes of Uniondale; three brothers, James (Jenny) Edwards of Franklin, Jonathan (Sarah) Edwards of Clarkston, Michigan, and Jeremiah (Brandy) Edwards of Ossian; sister-in-law, Tammy (Leon) Berning of Ossian; and many, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth W. Edwards; a brother, Doug Edwards; and a niece, Anna Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with a meal to follow at noon, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle, Indiana.

Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, is privileged to serve the Edwards / Phillips family.

Memorial donations can be made out to the family (Checks written to Melba Edwards), sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770-0403.

