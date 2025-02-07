Roberta Jo Kizer-Young, 58,, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, following a short illness.

Roberta was born in Lima, Ohio, on June 21, 1966, to Michael D. and Dorothy K. (Gross) Davis Kizer Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

Survivors include three children, Ricky A. Davis of Bluffton, Latasha K. Davis of Lima, Ohio and Kelly L. Kerby of Cookeville, Tennessee; one brother, Michael D. (Brenda) Kizer Jr. of Bluffton, Ohio; her companion, Phillip R. Hochadel of Jeffersonville; and eight grandchildren.

In keeping with Roberta’s wishes, there will be no public services, private family services will be held.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.