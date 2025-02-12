Ricky D. Godsey, 66, of Ossian, formerly of Berne, passed away at 5:26 PM on Feb. 9, 2025. He was born July 7, 1958, in Richmond.

Rick is survived by his father Lloyd D. Godsey of Berne; mother Deanna K. (Sheffer) Godsey of Berne; son Dustin Sean Godsey of Ossian; daughter Holly Corinne (Clint) Carpenter of Montpelier; sisters Janice (Kurt) Waugh of Berne and Sheri (Doug) Casper of Auburn; and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2025 at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home located at 100 N Washington St. ,Geneva.

A service will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2025 at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home with Barry Crosbie officiating. Interment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Geneva.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.