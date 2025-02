Public Notice

The Harrison Township Trustees Office will be holding a Harrison Township Advisory Board meeting on Monday, March 10,2025 at 6:30 pm in the Harrison Township Trustees Office in the Annex Building located at 223 West Washington Street. The agenda includes 1. Township Assistance 2. Fire Territory-Appointment to fire board 3. General items for discussion

Kyle Hunt, Harrison Twp. Trustee

