STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF ALLEN )

IN THE ALLEN

SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NUMBER:

02D08-2410-JT-000184

IN THE MATTER OF THE

TERMINATION OF THE

PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

BA – DOB 9/13/2024

AND

FATHER UNKNOWN (ALLEGED

FATHER) MOTHER UNKNOWN

(ALLEGED FATHER) AND ANY

UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY

PUBLICATION & NOTICE

OF TERMINATION OF

PARENTAL RIGHTS

HEARING

TO: Father Unknown

Mother Unknown and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Allen Superior Court, 715 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, for a(n) Termination of Parental Rights on 6/23/2025 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship. If you have been appointed an attorney in the Child in Need of Services action involving the above-named child(ren), that attorney may not be automatically appointed to represent you in these proceedings. You must appear at the hearing currently scheduled in this matter and request that the Court appoint an attorney to represent you in these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Christopher M. Nancarrow

Clerk of Allen Circuit and

Superior Courts

Kaitlin Patterson, 37718-29

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

201 E. Rudisill Blvd

Suite 112

Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Work Phone: 260-458-6100

nb 2/21, 2/28, 3/7

hspaxlp