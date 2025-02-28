STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF ALLEN )
IN THE ALLEN
SUPERIOR COURT
CAUSE NUMBER:
02D08-2410-JT-000184
IN THE MATTER OF THE
TERMINATION OF THE
PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:
BA – DOB 9/13/2024
AND
FATHER UNKNOWN (ALLEGED
FATHER) MOTHER UNKNOWN
(ALLEGED FATHER) AND ANY
UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY
PUBLICATION & NOTICE
OF TERMINATION OF
PARENTAL RIGHTS
HEARING
TO: Father Unknown
Mother Unknown and
Any Unknown Alleged Father
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Allen Superior Court, 715 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, for a(n) Termination of Parental Rights on 6/23/2025 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship. If you have been appointed an attorney in the Child in Need of Services action involving the above-named child(ren), that attorney may not be automatically appointed to represent you in these proceedings. You must appear at the hearing currently scheduled in this matter and request that the Court appoint an attorney to represent you in these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.
Christopher M. Nancarrow
Clerk of Allen Circuit and
Superior Courts
Kaitlin Patterson, 37718-29
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
201 E. Rudisill Blvd
Suite 112
Fort Wayne, IN 46806
Work Phone: 260-458-6100
nb 2/21, 2/28, 3/7
hspaxlp