Tab Rate Chart for the year 2024 Payable 2025

Notice is hereby given that the Tax Duplicates for the Taxing Units of Wells County, for the year 2024 payable 2025, are now in the hands of the Wells County Auditor, who is ready to receive the Taxes charged thereon.

The following table shows the rate of taxation on each $100.00 of Taxable Real Estate, Personal Property and Mobile Homes. The first installment will be delinquent after May 12, 2025.

Second installment will be delinquent after November 10, 2025. Lisa McCormick, Auditor, Auditor of Wells County.

90 001 90 002 90 003 90 004 90 005 90 006 90 007 90 008 90 009 90 010 90 011 90 012 90 013 90 014 90 015 90 016 90 017 90 018 90 019 90 020 90 021 90 022

Chester Poneto – Harrison Bluffton- Poneto – Vera Cruz Jackson Jefferson Ossian Lancaster Bluffton City – Bluffton City – Liberty Poneto – Nottingham Rockcreek Markle – Uniondale – Union Markle – Uniondale – Zanesville

Fund Fund Name Chester Harrison Harrison Lancaster NW Lancaster – BH Liberty Rockcreek Rockcreek Union Union

61 County Rainy Day

101 Wells County General 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510 0.1510

124 20015 Reassessment 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119 0.0119

702 Highway

706 Local Road & Street

790 County Cum Bridge 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250 0.0250

801 Health 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063 0.0063

2003 County 4-H 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029 0.0029

2391 County Cum Capital 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333

Development

90 1 Total COUNTY 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304 0.2304

61 Township Rainy Day

101 Township General 0.0023 0.0023 0.0053 0.0053 0.0041 0.0155 0.0155 00.0155 0.0057 0.0057 0.0057 0.0057

840 Township Assistance 0.0084 0.0084 0.0097 0.0097 0.0097 0.0017 0.0018 0.0018 0.0018 0.0018 1111 Township Fire 0.0054 0.0478 0.0173 0.0108 0.0036 0.0052

1181 Township Fire Bldg Debt

1182 TWP Fire Equipment 0.0169 0.0085 0.0141 0.0141

Debt

1190 TWP Cum Fire 0.0200 0.0007 0.0118 0.0166 0.0123 0.0119

90 2 Total TOWNSHIP 0.0200 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0054 0.0754 0.0107 0.0097 0.0097 0.0097 0.0344 0.0053 0.0417 0.0455 0.0155 0.0155 0.0387 0.0075 0.0075 0.0075

61 CORP Rainy Day

101 Corp General 0.5878 0.1362 0.5878 0.1437 0.1009 0.1362 0.1362 0.5878 0.9614 0.2539 0.9614 0.2539 0.0621

342 CORP Police Pension

706 CORP Road & Street

708 CORP Motor Vehicle 0.1187 0.1166 0.1187 0.1187

Highway

1108 Municipal Fire 0.1556

1191 CORP Cum Fire Special 0.0167

1301 CORP Park & Recreation 0.1219 0.1219 0.1219

1303 CORP Park 0.0210 0.0210

2379 CORP Cum Cap IMP

2391 CORP Cum Cap Dev 0.0500 0.0456 0.0500 0.0500 0.0206 0.0289 0.0206 0.0289 0.0500

8704 Spd Fire Territory Gen 0.1701 0.1701 0.1701 0.1701 0.1701 Post22

8792 SPC Fire Terr Eq Repl 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333 0.0333

Post 22

90 3 Total CITY/TOWN 0.0000 0.5878 0.2034 0.6302 0.5878 0.1437 0.0000 0.0210 0.3008 0.2034 0.6302 0.6302 0.0000 0.5878 0.0000 0.0000 0.9820 0.2828 0.0000 0.9820 0.2828 0.2677

22 REF SCH POST 09 0.1146 0.1146 0.1146 0.1146 0.1146 0.1146

61 School Rainy Day

180 School Debt Service 0.2342 0.2342 0.4879 0.4879 0.4879 0.4879 0.2342 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4879 0.2342 0.2342 0.2342 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290 0.4290

287 Referendum Debt 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665 0.0665

Post 09

3101 EDUCATION, School

District

3300 OPERATIONS, School 0.3685 0.3685 0.4325 0.4325 0.4325 0.4325 0.3685 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4325 0.3685 0.3685 0.3685 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012 0.4012

district

90 4 Total SCHOOL 0.7173 0.7173 0.9204 0.9204 0.9204 0.9204 0.7173 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.9204 0.7173 0.7173 0.7173 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967 0.8967

61 Library Rainy Day

101 Library General 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.0452 0.2035 0.0452 0.0452 0.2035 0.0452 0.0452

180 Library Debt Service 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139 0.0139

2011 LIRF

90 5 Total LIBRARY 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.0591 0.2035 0.0591 0.0591 0.2035 0.0591 0.0591

8210 Special Solid Waste 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060

Management

90 6 Total SPECIAL UNIT 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060 0.0060

301-ROCKCREEK 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146

CONS.

90 7 Total CONSERVANCY 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0000 0.0146 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0146 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000

Total Tax Rates (Less 1.0328 1.6006 1.4193 1.8461 1.8037 1.3596 1.0182 1.2886 1.5037 1.4053 1.8321 1.8558 1.0472 1.6059 1.0545 1.2377 2.3341 1.4905 1.2309 2.3261 1.4825 1.4674

Conservancy)

Lisa McCormick, Auditor

oj, nb 2/27, 3/6, 3/13

hspaxlp