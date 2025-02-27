Jefferson Township, Wells County, Indiana

Cash & Investments Combined Statement – 2024

Local Local Fund Name Beg Cash End Cash

Fund & Inv Bal & Inv Bal

Number Jan. 1, 2024 Receipts Disbursements Dec. 31, 2024

Governmental Activities

101008 General Fund $140,357.07 $82,760.36 $106,721.98 $116,395.45

102086 Township Assistance -$7,583.98 $55,843.47 $29,836.11 $18,423.38

102087 Township Fire and E.M.S. $19,633.41 $145,838.13 $96,753.94 $68,717.60

102194 Rainy Day $20,609.00 $246.35 $0.00 $20,855.35

104206 Cumulative Fire (township) $111,920.30 $6,796.73 $0.00 $118,717.03

903052 Fire Equipment Debt $12,678.31 $54,221.40 $52,688.56 $14,211.15

999999 Payroll Withholding $1,112.48 $6,314.88 $6,005.08 $1,422.28

GRAND TOTAL $298,726.59 $352,021.32 $292,005.67 $358,742.24

CERTIFICATION

State of Indiana

SS:

Wells County

I, Larry Heckber, Trustee of JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Wells County, Indiana, do solemnly affirm under the penalty of perjury that the preceding report contains the information required by Indiana code 36-6-4-13, and is, true and correct; that the amounts with which I am charged in this report are all of the amounts received by me; and that the various items of expenditures credited have been fully paid in the amounts stated; that such payments were made without express or implied agreement that any portion thereof shall be retained by or repaid to me or to any other person. A complete abstract that contains the statements required under Indiana Code 36-6-4-13(a)(5) and (a)(6) is available for inspection in the county auditor’s office.

I further affirm that a complete and detailed annual report, together with all accompanying vouchers showing the names of persons having been paid money by the township, have been filed as required by law in the office of the County Auditor, and that copies of such annual report are in custody of the Township Board and the State Board of Accounts. Said report is subject to inspection by any taxpayer of the township.

Larry Heckber

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP Trustee

Telephone: 260-704-6625

Date this report was to be submitted: 2-27-2025

Subscribed and sworn (or affirmed) to before me, the Chairman of the Township Board of JEFFERSON Township at its annual meeting, this 13th day of February, 2025.

David Haiflich

Township Board Chairman

This report was received, accepted, and approved by the Township Board at its annual meeting, this 13 day of February, 2025.

Township Board:

Andrew J. Springer

David Haiflich

Tim Baker (virtual)

